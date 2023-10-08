News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding SUV kills two women labourers in Karnal; one injured

Speeding SUV kills two women labourers in Karnal; one injured

HT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 08, 2023

According to the police officials, the accident took place around 8.30 am on Saturday when they were standing on the roadside and a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit them after hitting a bike

Two women labourers were crushed to death by a speeding SUV in Taraori town of Karnal district and another woman sustained injuries, the police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 336, 337, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the SUV.
The deceased have been identified as Nanhi Devi (50) and Shanti Devi (61) both residents of Takhana village of Karnal district. However, the injured has been identified as Sita Devi of the same village.

According to the police officials, the accident took place around 8.30 am on Saturday when they were standing on the roadside and a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit them after hitting a bike. The injured were taken to hospital where Shanti Devi and Nanhi Devi were declared as brought dead, while Sita Devi was referred to PGI Chandigarh and her condition is said to be critical.

Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and started investigation. Mukesh Kumar, in-charge of the Taraori police station, said as per the complaint of the locals, the police have registered a case under Sections 279, 336, 337, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the SUV and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

Sign out