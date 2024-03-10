 Speeding truck crushes couple to death in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Speeding truck crushes couple to death in Ludhiana

Speeding truck crushes couple to death in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 05:30 AM IST

An over-speeding truck crushed a couple travelling on a bike to death near Hambran on Sunday, police said.

The couple was heading towards a shrine in Nakodar to pay obeisance. (HT File Photo)
Police have arrested the driver of the truck, identified as Suratj Singh.

The couple was heading towards a shrine in Nakodar to pay obeisance.

The victims have been identified as Pradeep Singh, 33, of Changan villae of Dakha and his wife Mandeep Kaur, 30, of Changan village. The driver of the truck was reportedly under the influence of liquor. The police arrested the driver and seized his truck.

ASI Gursewak Singh from Mullanpur Dakha police Station, who is investigating the spot, said that the couple left the house a few minutes ago for Nakodar. When they reached Hambran Road, an over-speeding truck coming from Sidhwan Bet side hit the couple from the front and crushed them to death.

According to the onlookers, the driver was driving recklessly and was about to hit other vehicles plying on the road.

After the mishap the driver tried to escape, but the onlookers foiled the escape bid and called the police.

The ASI added that soon after reaching the spot, the police arrested the driver. The police will take him to hospital for medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of liquor.

An FIR under sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The ASI added that the victim, Pradeep, was working in a private bank, while Mandeep was a teacher in a private school. The couple is survived by two minor children- 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

