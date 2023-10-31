News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding truck mows down pedestrian in Pinjore

Speeding truck mows down pedestrian in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 31, 2023 08:38 AM IST

The accident was witnessed by Krishan Kumar of Pinjore, who told the police that on Sunday around 3 pm, when he reached the railway crossing bridge on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road, a speeding truck ran over a pedestrian

A speeding truck claimed a pedestrian’s life on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road on Sunday.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Baddi.

The accident was witnessed by Krishan Kumar of Pinjore. He told the police that on Sunday, he was returning home from Sukhomajri. He said around 3 pm, when he reached the railway crossing bridge on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road, a speeding truck ran over a pedestrian. The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the absconding truck driver.

Woman falls off Haryana Roadways bus in Ambala, dies

Ambala A woman died after the Haryana Roadways bus that she was deboarding suddenly accelerated, causing her to fall, in Ambala City on Monday.

Identified as Sulochana, hailing from Fatehabad, the woman was getting off the bus near Sadopur to meet her 11-year-old son at a private boarding school on Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway, when the mishap took place.

Her husband, Suresh Kumar, an employee with the irrigation department, told the police that she was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police said a case was registered against the bus driver.

