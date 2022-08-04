Spend on healthcare instead of ad blitzkrieg, BJP tells AAP govt in Punjab
CHANDIGARH : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for what it called was the failure of the ruling party to provide basic healthcare to people for lack of funds.
“Instead of spending hundreds of crores of rupees in other states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the AAP government should have spent money on paying dues to various hospitals who are now refusing to admit patients,” state BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said in a statement.
The BJP leader said that PGIMER, Chandigarh, refusing to admit patients was due to failure of the Punjab government to clear the dues was a matter of concern.
Sharma disclosed that even other major hospitals, both in government as well as private sector, had stopped treating patients from Punjab since payments were due for last seven months and the state government had defaulted, he added.
The BJP leader stated that it was “unfortunate that due to gross incompetence of the AAP government”, people of Punjab were not getting the benefit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Sharma urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann that “instead of splurging funds on advertisements to fight elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, better take care of the health of Punjabis who are not able to get treatment in any hospital, including the PGIMER.”
Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal', the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked withHar Ghar Nal Yojanae to remain fully committed to their jobs. “Those engineers who aren't giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state's 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
Moga ASI held for supplying drugs to Faridkot jail inmates
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Moga was on Wednesday arrested for supplying drugs to two inmates at Faridkot jail on their return from a court hearing. The accused has been identified as ASI Raj Singh of Moga. The police have also booked two jail inmates Vikram Singh of Talwandi Bhai and Rawel Singh of Samalsar in the Moga district.
Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India, Raj Kumar Patel. He said this was done on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
