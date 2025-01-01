Spice of Life | Benegal redefined cinema with passion for his craft

Cinema to me, and most cine-goers, was the world of make-believe. A movie was a happy escape into a world where the hero could almost do the impossible, the heroine was everyone’s dream girl, and the villain was the scheming and ever-so-sinister character. This was the world where the hero would triumph at the end, even if by a whisker and we, the audience, would come out smiling after a rollercoaster of emotions and a rush of adrenaline. Shyam Benegal had the unique ability to narrate a socially relevant story without sounding preachy. (HT File)

The 1970s and 80s were times when the quintessential cinema hall or the good old Doordarshan were the only two sources where we could catch a movie. I distinctly remember having watched Shyam Benegal’s Manthan on DD on a Sunday. The movie was about the struggles and obstacles that the milk cooperative movement had to go through before it went on to become the brand name of Amul. Manthan was on an entirely different plane, with no songs or dances, no catchy one-liners, and not even a hero! Nonetheless, the movie kept me glued to the TV screen. I learnt an important concept that day. Good cinema needn’t be only about the glitz and glamour of the stars.

Narrating a story on the silver screen that keeps you engrossed is also good cinema. From Ankur to Mandi and from Nishant to Mujib, Benegal had the unique ability to narrate a socially relevant story without sounding preachy.

I got to know of the craft of this formidable filmmaker when he directed the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj for Doordarshan, based on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery of India. It was aired at the time when the whole nation would virtually stop to watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan every Sunday morning. I found the depiction of Ramayan in Bharat Ek Khoj more realistic and engrossing though I would be the only one in the family as well as in the neighbourhood watching it. The haunting title track taken from the Rig Veda still echoes in my memories. Only a genius like Benegal could have decided to have such a profound title track.

Benegal continued to work until the very last leg of his life’s journey even as he battled deteriorating renal function because of which he had to undergo frequent dialysis. His passion for his craft was commendable. For me, he was the one who redefined cinema.

National broadcaster Doordarshan has announced a special tribute to the legendary filmmaker, who passed away on December 23 at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease, by screening the restored version of Manthan at 8pm on January 1.

Rest in peace Shyam Benegal. Your works have made you immortal.

The writer is a Jalandhar-based psychiatrist