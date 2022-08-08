Spice of life | Break monotony to beat the blues

Quite often, my colleagues sink into chairs as soon as they enter the staffroom and complain about their hectic schedule and the drudgery of keeping up with commitments at home and work.

Working women often suffer from blues. At the end of the day, many of us feel that the day has not been as productive as they would have liked it to be. The to-do list is usually so long that many tasks remain incomplete, leading to frustration and fret.

The other day, while marking papers, a colleague exclaimed, “I have been sitting here for two hours but have checked only 10 submissions!” A few minutes later, she gave up on the task altogether with a resigned sigh, and left saying she was “unwell.”

On entering the workplace, one does their best to stay focused, but the unbridled mind, often goes astray. One gulps down black coffee and tries to give their undivided attention to work, but to no avail as it is work blues that one is battling, not a fleeting mood.

At times, the work environment is off-putting, one does not like going to the workplace, but drags oneself there. In such a situation, the more you dwell on the circumstances, the more one finds themselves sinking in the blues.

Wallowing in a definite and dreary routine may affect the whole family’s mental health. Sitting in a small cabin all day long, focusing on the screen also makes the body slow and sluggish and affects circulation.

So, how to cope with blues? The solution does not lie at the bottom of a cup of coffee, but not staying glued to the chair, especially if one has a desk job.

At college, whenever we get time, my colleagues and I go for a walk on the campus. Often, our colleague, Sarita, a botany professor, ends up telling us something interesting about the rich flora on the campus. We return refreshed and recharged. Taking frequent breaks and walking around is a must if one has a desk job, otherwise the muscles become brittle and the body heavy. One should explore one’s surroundings, be it an open space or just the reception area of the office instead of staying rooted to the seat.

Munching on light meals such as seasonal fruit helps keep aerated drinks at arm’s length.

Pleasant conversations also help beat the work blues and break the routine. One of my friends, a chartered accountant, says, “Sometimes, I call up a school friend, just to have a bit of fun. It relieves the tension as we laugh and giggle like teenagers.”

When one feels the Monday blues creeping on them after the leisurely weekend, one should remind themselves of the blessing of having a job, and the rejuvenating relationships at the workplace. Meeting colleagues, and sharing one’s trials and triumphs gives one a breather.

Though easily said than done, yet to be a working woman is playing a different, delicate and difficult role, but in the end, it gives one a sense of accomplishment beyond the confines of home.

So, make the best of it!

The author is associate professor in English, MLN College, Yamunananagar