Spice of life: Cold is contagious, so’s the concern, love and warmth

The morning alarm buzzed but my fatigued, languid body and dizzy head refused to respond. I had spent the entire night tossing and turning with a stuffy nose and an itchy throat. The flu drains you, yet it does not fall in the ambit of sickness or disease. One can neither stay in bed nor actively go about one’s routine. The common saying is that it cures itself in a week and if you consult a physician, you get well within seven days. It feels good to be loved. (HT File)

Hubby dear empathised with my plight and offered to make the curative masala tea. Pan on fire, boil and bubble, in went ginger, cardamom, cloves, tulsi and oodles of love and a steaming hot mug in my hands. The aroma tingled my blocked senses, clearing the respiratory system and the concoction soothed my parched throat as I slowly savoured each sip, basking in the warmth of matrimonial bliss.

My daughter was affection personified post my croaky response to her call. She lovingly advised hot milk. In a mug, add a pinch of cinnamon powder, pepper, a teaspoon of turmeric and pour boiling milk into it. Sip, sip and you will feel better. Her caring tone hit a raw emotion that warranted compliance. Miles across I felt her hug as I sipped the milk.

Why haven’t you tried the khandaani nuskha you thrust down our throats came my son’s rejoinder. Get up, make it and let’s connect via a video call. A few tulsi leaves, a piece of fresh ginger, honey, grind on mortar pestle and strain in a glass mug. I gulped a spoonful as my son pranced hilariously enjoying the sweet revenge vicariously reciprocating the love I shower on him in his sickness. I wanted to hug him back.

As I wheezed and squawked and regaled my colleagues in my husky hoarse voice, the office supporting staff took pity on my plight and she conjured up her ‘sure shot’ cure remedy. She boiled a few herbs and condiments and lovingly handed a mug assuring of relief and no ‘side effect’. Her humanitarian gesture aroused so many sentiments and for once I felt short of appropriate words of gratitude.

Ma-Papa reminded of the childhood totka. For three days continuously before going to bed drink a mug of sudka – a tablespoon of besan roasted in desi ghee, add milk, few almond flakes and boil. As I sat on my bed with my mug, sipping the hot sudka the warmth of parental love engulfed me.

Care and concern come naturally to us, the women. As we grow older in life, we wear the cape of a nurturer effortlessly, bringing up children, providing love and support and caring for the family. Yet a common ailment like the cold brought some uncommon responses, a blessing in disguise. It feels good to be loved. Dear God, I’m so grateful for all the love and affection I received.

Common cold is contagious, and so is the concern. kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer is an associate professor and head of the department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri.