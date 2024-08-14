Spice of Life: Discover the simple yet profound joy of birding

The joy of birding is known to many, yet most of us are quite unaware that simply watching birds can bring immense joy. Birding, or birdwatching, is a recreational activity that involves observing and identifying birds in their natural habitat using the naked eye, or binoculars, or a camera. Enthusiasts use cameras with telephoto lenses to capture images, as birds are often shy, restless, and highly alert. The slightest movement can make them fly away, making bird photography a highly patience-demanding and challenging genre. Different species of birds can be found near wetlands or in places abundant with trees and plantations. (File)

About 15 years ago, I bought my first DSLR camera and began experimenting with different genres of photography, such as portrait, candid, macro, street, nature, etc. During this time, I fortunately met some individuals who used to travel to places specifically for birding. I still remember my first trip with birders in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh.

Different species of birds can be found near wetlands or in places abundant with trees and plantations. Moving slowly and silently in a group of three to five, birders use sign language to indicate the location of birds. I followed their signs, indicating where a particular bird was perched on an upper branch. Others immediately set their cameras in that direction and began clicking photos without making a sound. Confused, I tried to follow but saw only leaves, branches, and trees. Like any skill, it took me a good amount of time, patience, and practice to see and spot the birds.

Professional birders have their own code of conduct. They avoid photographing birds’ nests to prevent predators from spotting them, and they don’t lure birds by feeding them near their nests just to take a picture. Birding is always done in dark or camouflaged clothing to avoid being easily spotted by the birds/predators.

Birding is an exercise in patience and observation, qualities that seem increasingly rare in our fast-paced lives. The anticipation of spotting a rare bird or the simple pleasure of watching a familiar species engage in its daily routine teaches us to slow down, appreciate small wonders, and find joy in moments of stillness.

Birding opens another window to one’s soul, bringing contentment and a sense of blessing when observing or photographing a bird. Each bird, with its distinct call and plumage, tells a story. The sight of a kingfisher diving into a pond or the melodious song of a bulbul can transport one to a state of mindfulness, where the chaos of daily life fades, leaving behind only the pure joy of the present moment.

The elusive Indian pitta, with its jewel-like colours, or the majestic Great Hornbill, with its impressive casque, can leave one breathless. The joy of birding transforms a casual observer into a keen listener, a patient watcher, and an ardent nature lover.

Birding also fosters a sense of community. It brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, united by a common passion. Birding enthusiasts organise nature walks and workshops, creating opportunities to learn and share experiences.

In India, birding holds even more significance. From the wetlands of Bharatpur to the forests of the Western Ghats, from the high-altitude Himalayas to coastal Kerala, each region offers unique birding experiences. The country’s rich avifauna, with over 1,300 species, makes it a paradise for bird lovers.

For those yet to discover the joy of birding, now is the perfect time to begin. Start with your own backyard or a nearby park. Tune in to the sounds of the morning chorus, observe the fluttering visitors, and let yourself be drawn into their world. As you do, you will find that birding is more than just a pastime; it is a gateway to a deeper connection with nature and a source of endless joy and inspiration. The joy of birding is, indeed, one of the simplest yet most profound pleasures life has to offer.

(The writer is a member of the faculty of business studies, Punjabi University, Patiala.)