Spice of Life: From pool of peril to swim against the tide

It was my first day of learning how to swim, this summer. As I touched the tranquil water with my toes, a chill ran down my spine. Having crossed the half century mark and just when I thought that I had seen it all, destiny had planned something incredible. My creaking joints had put my doctor friends on alert mode and they insisted that swimming was the best option. Now what would one not do to stay young and fit! So, there I was at the pool of peril. Daunted, perplexed and intimidated to say the least, engulfed in a myriad of emotions. As I climbed down the iron ladder, I held onto the railing, clinging for dear life, almost wishing for a doppleganger to bail me out of the arduous situation. It was my first day of learning how to swim, this summer. As I touched the tranquil water with my toes, a chill ran down my spine. Having crossed the half century mark and just when I thought that I had seen it all, destiny had planned something incredible. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

For someone who had grown up in the hills, my exposure to swimming pools had been far and few and my mind had never fathomed getting close to them. Sojourns on the beach were also a one-sided affair. The waves that came to greet me seemed to be in love, but I would maintain a stoic distance as if warding off an amorous teaser.

Coming out of the comfort zone was a mental exercise that had numbed my soul. Standing at the lowest depth of the pool, I found the water to be surprisingly warm. It seemed as if it was trying to ease all fears and notions in the mind. The gentle bounce that it gave seemed to uplift me as if telling me to let go of all the cynicism and self-doubt. It was a signal that life was a process of continuous learning and that it was time for me to overcome my trepidation and indulge in something new.

I was now on the other side of the aqua world. It was a joy to see the little mermaids, most of them younger than me, attired in colourful swimwear, gliding through the waters with ease. Waddling in the water, I wondered whether I could be one of them someday.

Somewhere in the pool, our coach Ramesh sir popped up like a dolphin. Sensing my initial consternation, he said, “Never say never.” He was a brilliant swimmer and an even better teacher. Before teaching me the basics of swimming, he was training my mind to accept the change. A ray of hope had been kindled. After a few weeks of splashing, slipping and sloshing, I learnt to float. I was at peace, far away from the worldly troubles.

It was quite a revelation to see how a gentle push could thrust the body to swim across a big lap. Perhaps, life was also the same. All we need to do is to push ourselves enough to reach our goals, and not lose heart midway.

As my affinity with water was improving, I realised how important it is to be flexible, both mentally and physically, to sail through life.

The swimming season is coming to a close and for the first time in my life, I was going to miss its gay abandon and free spirit. Gratitude to people like Ramesh sir who touched our lives, reposed abundant faith, and made us do the unthinkable.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based advocate. She can be contacted at alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com

