Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Spice of Life | Indebted to the helping hands on the highway
chandigarh news

Spice of Life | Indebted to the helping hands on the highway

He then went about looking for the jack, but couldn’t find it. This was understandable because he wasn’t my usual driver. As I called the latter hoping that he would pick up the phone at that unearthly hour, a highway patrol jeep stopped beside us
On my return journey, in the wee hours of the morning, I was jerked out of my sleep when I sensed that the car wasn’t moving. I opened my eyes and found that the driver was at the rear opening its boot. (Representative Image/HT File)
On my return journey, in the wee hours of the morning, I was jerked out of my sleep when I sensed that the car wasn’t moving. I opened my eyes and found that the driver was at the rear opening its boot. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 03:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDr Manju Gupta

It was a simple task. One of the many I had put on my son’s to-do list. He was home for a month and I felt entitled to make him do some chores around the house. ‘Men stuff’, as it is called, some fixing and tinkering, repairing and replacing. The task in question was to check if the spare wheel of my car had deflated and needed fixing.

He forgot, as youngsters, with so much on their mind, often do and I forgot as the aged, with so little in their mind, often do. On our way to the airport, I was suddenly reminded of the task and asked him about it. He sheepishly admitted to have forgotten. Disappointed, I asked him what would happen if I was stuck with a flat tyre on a deserted road on my way home. I made up this hypothetical situation to emphasise my displeasure. Since he was leaving, I restrained from saying anything further. Farewells are anyway difficult, teary, messy affairs.

On my return journey, in the wee hours of the morning, I was jerked out of my sleep when I sensed that the car wasn’t moving. I opened my eyes and found that the driver was at the rear opening its boot. Upon asking, he told me that we had a flat tyre. It seemed that by vividly imagining the situation, I had made it manifest; a secret law of attraction most sensible people know! Fearing the worst, I asked him to check the spare wheel. Seconds later, he told me that although it was partially deflated it was still our best option.

He then went about looking for the jack but couldn’t find it. This was understandable because he wasn’t my usual driver. As I called the latter hoping that he would pick up the phone at that unearthly hour, a highway patrol jeep stopped beside us. Sensing trouble, I quickly ascertained whether we were in a no parking stretch. Relieved that it wasn’t the case, I wondered what else could be the reason. I started crossing off items from a mental check list. My car registration, pollution control certificate and insurance papers were in the glove case. I had my driving licence and hopefully the driver would have his.

As I was trying to figure out the reason for their interest, they briefly talked to the driver and came back with a jack. They helped him change the tyre. Then noticing that it needed air, they brought out a pump and filled it. All this was done in a matter of minutes. Quite impressed with their resourcefulness and promptness, I asked my driver how much I needed to pay them. “Nothing,” he said with confidence. “The government has appointed them to patrol the highway and provide assistance.”

I looked at the two representatives of the government doubtfully. Incredibly, they didn’t have the typical “kuchh chai paani” faces. As I thanked them profusely, feeling almost guilty for not paying, they gathered their equipment and were gone.

And I stood there, ashamed of my prejudice against these helping hands on the highway.

dr_manjugupta@icloud.com

The writer is a Gharaunda-based gynaecologist

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out