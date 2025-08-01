Spice of life: Mama’s boys who went on to conquer the world

punamsidhu@gmail.com Vikas Khanna traces his Michelin-starred journey back to the kitchens of Amritsar. Born with clubfoot, that made even walking difficult until his teenage years, Khanna discovered strength, and joy, in cooking alongside his mother, Bindu Khanna. (Hindustan Times)

When two men stand out not just for their immense success but for something much softer — an unabashed devotion to their mothers, it makes news.

Prabal Gurung, fashion’s vibrant storyteller, and Vikas Khanna, culinary maestro behind Manhattan’s beloved Bungalow, both proudly wear their identities as mama’s boys. Their journeys, though different, are woven with the same thread of tenderness.

Gurung, raised in Nepal and who trained in India with Manish Arora, credits his mother Durga Rana, for nurturing his creative spirit. Durga, who owned a boutique, became his earliest muse, critic, and fervent champion. Despite the relentless demands of dressing Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, Beyonce and countless celebrities gracing red carpets, Gurung never misses calling his mother in Nepal every single day. It’s his lifeline, grounding him in a love that’s steady and resilient.

In interviews, Gurung reflects on how profoundly she shaped his fearless approach to design, and his willingness to speak his mind through fashion. His memoir, Walk Like a Girl, narrates the story of a queer boy who yearned for a world beyond the confines of prejudice he experienced growing up.

Similarly, Vikas Khanna traces his Michelin-starred journey back to the kitchens of Amritsar. Born with clubfoot, that made even walking difficult until his teenage years, Khanna discovered strength, and joy, in cooking alongside his mother, Bindu Khanna.

Those childhood days spent preparing food for kitty parties were profound life lessons in generosity and warmth. Khanna carried these lessons to New York City, earning acclaim by transforming childhood comfort foods into refined culinary experiences at Junoon and now Bungalow, delighting the palates of Manhattan’s elite.

Yet, despite his international acclaim, he remains lovingly grounded: His mother still gently reminds him, “Beta, you might have a Michelin star, but are you eating enough?” When Vikas speaks of Bindu, or his late sister Radha, his voice inevitably softens, acknowledging them as the emotional anchor behind every dish he thoughtfully creates.

It’s said that behind every genuinely good man lies the warmth and wisdom instilled by his mother’s love. Today, both men live far from their childhood homes yet remain tethered to the values their mothers instilled. Gurung weaves empathy and social consciousness into every garment he designs, while Khanna plates authenticity, and heritage into each culinary creation.

In a city often perceived as cold and relentless, Gurung and Khanna remind us that their success isn’t measured merely by accolades or fame, but by the enduring bonds they nurture with the women who first believed in their dreams. Beyond the familiar doctor-engineer narrative, there’s a message for parents that nurturing children’s dreams and innate talents can become the foundation for extraordinary success. And both men would undoubtedly agree, the strongest foundation upon which ambition rests is always a mother’s love.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based former Indian Revenue Service officer)