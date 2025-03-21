Spice of Life| Memorable trip to Mexico shows world of difference

Two winters ago, when I was in Austin, the capital of Texas, I suddenly received an invitation to McAllen, another Texas town minutes away from the US-Mexico border. It was from my English teacher, Shaju Antony, who had taught me at the boarding school I attended in Nabha. He and his family had become Texans more than a decade ago. The official border mark, which sits on the bridge of the Rio Grande river, as one travels from McAllen in Texas to the Mexican town of Progreso. (Photo by the writer)

“I know this region quite well and we can visit Mexico’s border town called Progreso,” he said over phone. Within an hour, I made up my mind and called back, rolling out an excited“Yes!” I imagined the exhilaration of meeting him after such a long time and also the opportunity to visit Mexico.

As planned, we reached the border on a cloudy January morning, parking the car in the US parking lot. Soon we were on the pedestrian path following the highway to Mexico. Just before the official border mark, which sits on the bridge of Rio Grande river, an auto barrier demanded $2 for admission from every person entering. Within minutes appeared the river, flowing lazily flanked by rich greenery. As the bridge ended, an official speaking Spanish gestured us to proceed to a small room for a quick security check where some were randomly being chosen for manual inspections. The scan machine for bags was out of order.

As we stepped out, it was more than a different world than we had come from. We found ourselves surrounded by young salespeople, selling winter clothes and souvenirs, announcing the prices in US dollars. They weren’t sparing anyone. The town with one main street was flooded with people, including a large number of Americans. Buildings were colourful but cried for repair; the roads were full of potholes. The traffic was chaotic. There were signals, but they were not working. Honking continued non-stop. Pedestrian paths were encroached by shops to display their products. Children begged and dogs roamed freely. Some wanted to sell drugs, too.

I adored my wander on the street peppered with casual restaurants, traditional bakeries, pottery shops, beauty parlours, supermarkets and heavily punctuated with chemist shops and dental clinics. There were salespersons every few steps standing outside shops to announce offers. I learnt that many Americans come here for dental treatments or to simply enjoy Mexican cuisine. Thanks to the huge price difference! We took ourselves on a delicious journey beginning with a visit to one bakery, where local musicians were singing Spanish songs with guitars.

In the evening as we made our way back from the other side of the bridge, joining the long queue, children followed to beg. “One dollar,” they kept requesting. Re-entering Texas again, I kept wondering how the border line can suddenly transport one to a completely opposite world and change the story of life for many. The state of any country depicts the state of the government and its governance. While the political leaders, wherever they are, continue to become rich, common people keep looking for escape routes to countries where they can lead a better life. rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor.