Spice of Life | Rats in residence, a battle for supremacy

‘Rat away’ says the washing machine in the corner of my laundry room, but that does not bother the rodents in my nearly 200-year-old house as became evident when one of them bared its teeth at me in an apparent sneer as it passed by it. Rats and mice have constantly made their presence felt in my son’s and my ancestral cosy corner. Living in this house has been more of a contest for one-upmanship with generations of my family pitted against those of these rodents. As I see them scurrying around, I’m struck by the realisation that we’re not just fighting a pest, but a highly organised, cunning, and surprisingly compassionate rodent mafia. (HT File)

It’s not that we haven’t done anything to remove them. They return as soon as they are evicted thanks to the abundance of food on our premises. These rats have evolved both in numbers and genius. They quickly arrived when a piece of cheese fell from my sandwich. Each cornered me from different directions to confuse me as I shooed them away, making me wonder and marvel at their genius.

Well-versed with the traps I lay for them, the empty mouse cage near the door of our spare room is just a plaything for them. The chink below this door used to be a ‘safe passage’ for them till I placed the trap there. Now, they stop by, sniff it, make a U-turn, and leave via another route. Some even dare to climb on top of it and nip at the fresh bread placed inside daily to lure them, before going their way.

These are no ordinary rodents, but a sophisticated and resourceful bunch, with a keen understanding of trap evasion and the ability to sniff out the tastiest morsels. These little Houdinis manage to slip through cracks and evade capture. Their sense of solidarity is also truly astonishing. When their kin get trapped, the entire rat syndicate swings into action, launching a daring rescue mission, scurrying around the trapped rat, trying to drag it — trap and all — to safety.

The spectacle is mesmerising and hilarious, like something out of a cartoon or a slapstick comedy. Of course, this isn’t just a matter of amusement; it’s also a testament to the rats’ remarkable adaptability and cunning. Having lived here long enough, they’ve developed an intricate network of tunnels and hiding spots, a veritable underground metropolis hidden from prying eyes.

As I see them scurrying around, I’m struck by the realisation that we’re not just fighting a pest, but a highly organised, cunning, and surprisingly compassionate rodent mafia. These clever creatures have also developed a complex communication system, comprising chirps, squeaks, and whistles, to convey information about food sources, and danger zones.

This makes one thing clear. Rats are intelligent and resourceful creatures. So, the next time you see one of them darting across the floor, remember, you’re not just fighting a pest, but a sophisticated and inventive adversary. Who knows, you might admire their pluck and cunning, while trying to outsmart them.

(The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor)