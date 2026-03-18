Spice of Life | When joy becomes simple, life becomes extraordinary

One morning, as I padded from 66 into 67, a warm cup of tea brought surprising clarity. I realised that this phase of life is not about counting years but about finally understanding them. After decades of being a daughter, sister, wife, mother and mentor, I found myself meeting my own self again. And what emerged were not heavy truths, but gentle ones — like early sunlight slipping into a silent room. Growing older is compulsory, but growing deeper is a choice. (HT File)

The first truth was simple: Life moves forward, whether or not we hold on to its passing moments. Children grow into their destinies, friends walk their chosen paths, and even the body changes its rhythm. Holding life too tightly is like trying to contain water in a closed fist — the more you grip, the more you lose. When I finally let life flow, I felt the first taste of inner freedom.

The second understanding came from 46 years of marriage. Long relationships, I realised, do not survive because they are perfect; they survive because hearts learn to soften. Companionship grows when forgiveness outweighs ego, when pride quietly steps aside to make space for kindness. A long marriage is not a trophy on a shelf, but a discipline practised quietly every day.

Age also taught me that health is not something we merely manage, it is something we must respect. The body whispers, then speaks, and finally demands. Wisdom lies in listening to the whisper. A brisk walk, a lighter plate, more sunlight, less sugar, deeper sleep — these are not routines of ageing but blessings that steady the journey.

Somewhere along the way, I discovered that peace became the most incredible luxury of the later years. In youth, I chased recognition, validation, and identity. Today, silence feels like companionship. Not every comment deserves energy; not every argument needs a response. Guarding peace has become my most treasured discipline.

And then, joy revealed its simplest form. It hides not in outstanding achievements but in the smallest spaces — a warm shawl, a gentle sunrise, a melody that softens the soul, a quiet meal with someone who understands your pauses. When joy becomes simple, life becomes extraordinary. Growing older is compulsory, but growing deeper is a choice.

Perhaps the most tender truth of all is this: You are your longest and most faithful relationship. People come and go, but you remain with yourself from the first breath to the last. Be gentle with your memories. Respect your journey.

To the younger generation, I offer only one reminder: Your parents, too, were young once. We loved, made mistakes, worried and learned — without any degree in parenting. You grew up watching us grow. Let there be mutual forgiveness, understanding, and respect. Families stand strongest not on perfection but on empathy.

To those who are my age, I say this: Today’s youth are doing their best in a world far more complex than ours. Let us not weigh them down with our nostalgia. Remember philosopher Khalil Gibran’s wisdom: “Your children are not your children… they come through you, but not from you.” We are the doorway they walked through, not the path they must walk. Let them write their story in their own hand.

Finally, one lesson stands strong: If no one comes to lift you, stand up anyway — because you still can. That one truth holds the power to transform everything ahead. As Sufi poet Bulleh Shah reminds us, “Bulleh ki jaana main kaun.” The deepest journey of life is always inward, towards the unmasked self, waiting quietly within. amritamsilent@gmail.com

The author is a Hoshiarpur-based philanthropist and social activist.