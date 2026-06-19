Spl campaign against drugs to be launched across 441 panchayats in Shimla: Kashyap

A comprehensive public awareness campaign will be launched in Shimla district to combat the growing menace of substance abuse, particularly ‘chitta’, an adulterated heroin variant that has gripped Himachal Pradesh, said Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap. The campaign will feature pledge-taking ceremonies, awareness rallies, sports competitions, street plays, and interactive dialogue sessions. (HT representative)

This campaign will be implemented across all 441 panchayats of the district. Active participation from panchayat representatives, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, self-help groups, educational institutions, and various government departments will be ensured.

The deputy commissioner stated that the police, health, education, and social justice and empowerment departments, along with other relevant agencies, would collaborate with public representatives to visit villages and raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and their social, economic, and health-related consequences. The campaign will feature pledge-taking ceremonies, awareness rallies, sports competitions, street plays, and interactive dialogue sessions.

Police striving to make Shimla drug-free through: Gaurav

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the district administration and the police are taking consistent and effective action against drug trafficking. He mentioned that, in alignment with the Himachal government’s “Zero Tolerance Against Drugs” policy, the Shimla district police have launched a comprehensive campaign against the trafficking and illegal trade of narcotics. Since January 2026, the Shimla police registered 159 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 337 accused individuals. Notably, 50 key drug traffickers and kingpins were apprehended through backward linkage investigations. Furthermore, 38 inter-state and international drug trafficking networks were dismantled through intensive investigations.

During this period, the police seized 2.275 kg of heroin (’Chitta’), 14.633 kg of charas, 12.432 kg of opium, 483 grams of poppy husk, 7,533 opium plants, 275 narcotic pills, 58.54 grams of methamphetamine (crystal meth), and 11.570 grams of LSD. Additionally, ₹14.21 lakh in cash, proceeds from drug trafficking, was confiscated.

Singh further informed that assets worth ₹1.13 crore have been frozen across various cases. Under the PIT-NDPS Act, the Shimla police held 42 accused individuals and habitual drug traffickers, sending them to preventive detention (jail) for three months.