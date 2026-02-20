Sports most lethal weapon against drugs, says Mann at Kila Raipur Rural Olympics

Describing sports as the “most lethal weapon” against the drug menace, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that the state government will increase the sports budget in the forthcoming fiscal. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann felicitating winners on the concluding day of the three-day Kila Raipur Rural Olympics in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT)

Speaking on the concluding day of the three-day Kila Raipur Rural Olympics in Ludhiana, he said the AAP government was already promoting sports in a big way to channelise the unbounded energy of youth in a positive direction: “If children and youth sweat it out on the field and bring home medals, there would be no need for any anti-drug campaign.”

Mann said bullock cart races, which were halted during the tenure of previous governments, had been resumed after 13 years under the AAP government after amending the law.

“On July 11, 2025, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2025, was unanimously passed in the Punjab vidhan sabha, paving the way for the resumption of bullock cart races. These races reflect our rural heritage and keep us connected to our culture and traditions. This is the revival of traditional sports,” he said.

Calling the Kila Raipur Games a reflection of Punjab’s rural pride and cultural strength, the chief minister said, “We are witnessing historic moments. People have deep affection for their bulls and raise them like their own sons.”

Recalling the event’s long-standing legacy, Mann said legendary hockey players like Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, Ajitpal Singh and Surjit Singh had showcased their talent at these games.

He added that top athletes from across the country, including Milkha Singh, Makhhan Singh, Praduman Singh, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa and Parveen Kumar, also ran on this track.

Addressing the demands of villagers, the chief minister also announced a slew of development works. He said the village circular road will be widened at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, the village cooperative society will be revived, the village pond will be developed on the Seechewal Model at a cost of ₹95 lakh, the village library will be upgraded at a cost of ₹10 lakh and ₹2 crore will be spent on construction of a six-a-side hockey astroturf.

He added that the Dehlon to Pakhowal road will be renovated at a cost of ₹30 crore and work will begin soon.

AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Tarunpreet Singh Sond, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.