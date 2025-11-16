Spotlight on Punjabi culture as Phase II of PAU youth fest begins

The second phase of Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) annual youth festival, featuring performing arts, commenced on Saturday at the Dr Amarjit Singh Khaira Open Air Theatre on the PAU campus. A student performs solo folk dance during the Inter-College Youth Festival at PAU (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Phase two will include competitions in music, dance, singing, and theatre. The inauguration featured cultural tableaus by various university colleges, with the rich heritage of Punjabi culture on display. Eminent Punjabi singer Sarabjit Cheema and popular Punjabi film actor Malkit Rauni were the special guests at the opening ceremony.

Vice chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the annual youth festival has become a hallmark of the university. “This fair has introduced many outstanding artists to the world of art and culture,” he noted.

Gosal encouraged students to embrace participation over winning or losing, saying, “Loss or victory is temporary; participation is an eternal feeling.” He emphasised that, despite being a university of science, PAU remains committed to nurturing art, literature, and culture.

Sarabjit Cheema called youth festivals essential for developing talent, sharing experiences from his own student life. Malkit Rauni described the festival as a celebration of spirit, saying the participants are the true heirs of culture.

Director of student welfare, Dr Nirmal Jaura, welcomed the students and said that for the next three days, the PAU courtyard would resonate with music, dance, and theatre performances. He expressed hope that many participants would achieve high artistic heights through their talent.

Competitions on the first day included solo dance, western group singing, light vocal solo, duet, and Indian group singing and dancing. Jasnoor Kaur of Community Science College won first place in solo dance, Navpreet Kaur of Horticulture and Forestry College secured second place, and Jasmin Kaur of Ballowal Saunkhri Agricultural College took third place.