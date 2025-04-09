Srinagar: 3 more separatist groups dissociate with Hurriyat, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that three more separatist organisations have severed their ties with the Hurriyat Conference, bringing the total number of such groups to 11. Union home minister Amit Shah in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

The announcement came during his visit to Srinagar, where he chaired a review meeting on developmental projects at Raj Bhawan alongside chief minister Omar Abdullah and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

The three groups—Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front—have formally disassociated themselves from the separatist Hurriyat conglomerate.

“It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley,” Shah wrote on X. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “united and powerful Bharat” has gained further strength as more groups renounce separatism and express faith in India’s democratic framework.

The move comes amid an intensified crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on individuals linked to separatist activities. Several raids have been conducted across the Valley in recent weeks to collect evidence against such networks.

The latest development follows a series of similar announcements over the past two weeks. On March 25, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) declared their exit from separatism. Two days later, Tehreeq-i-Isteqlal and Tehreek-i-Istiqamat also cut ties with Hurriyat.

“Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir,” Shah said.

Earlier during his visit, the home minister met with the family of slain deputy superintendent of police Humayun Bhat, who lost his life in an anti-militancy operation in Kokernag in 2023.