Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Srinagar: 35 yrs on, CBI arrests Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case suspect

ByHindustan Times/PTI, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 05:02 am IST

The person, identified as Sahafat Ahmed Shangloo, is alleged to be a close confidant of JKLF chief Yain Malik; Shangloo was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head

After 35 years, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a person in connection with the sensational 1989 kidnapping of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed the daughter of the then Union home minister S Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy hatched by members of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terror group.

The CBI, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Sahafat from his residence in the Nishat area in Srinagar after following the due legal process, the officials said. (HT Photo for representation)
The CBI, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Sahafat from his residence in the Nishat area in Srinagar after following the due legal process, the officials said. (HT Photo for representation)

The person, identified as Sahafat Ahmed Shangloo, is alleged to be a close confidant of JKLF chief Yain Malik. Shangloo was carrying a reward of 10 lakh on his head.

According to officials, Sahafat was allegedly an office bearer of the banned terror group and was handling the outfit’s finances. The CBI, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Sahafat from his residence in the Nishat area in Srinagar after following the due legal process, the officials said.

“The said accused Shangloo conspired with Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of RPC and TADA Act during the year 1989. The absconder is carrying a reward of 10 lakh on his head. He will be produced before the TADA Court Jammu, within stipulated time as per law,” the statement said.

Malik, who has been attending the court hearings through video-conferencing, has been identified by eyewitnesses, including Sayeed.

Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail serving a jail term in a terror financing case, is not produced in the court physically due to a ministry of home affairs order restricting his movement.

Rubaiya Sayeed has already identified Yasin Malik as one of her kidnappers in 2022. Rubiya Sayeed was abducted by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front from near Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, and was freed five days later after the then V P Singh government, which was supported by the BJP, at the Centre released five terrorists in exchange.

With PTI inputs

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar: 35 yrs on, CBI arrests Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case suspect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The CBI arrested Sahafat Ahmed Shangloo, a key figure in the 1989 kidnapping of Dr. Rubaiya Sayeed, on Monday. Allegedly a confidant of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, Shangloo was implicated in a conspiracy linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. He is also wanted with a ₹10 lakh reward. Dr. Sayeed identified Malik as one of her kidnappers in 2022.