Srinagar: 35 yrs on, CBI arrests Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case suspect

After 35 years, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a person in connection with the sensational 1989 kidnapping of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed the daughter of the then Union home minister S Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy hatched by members of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terror group. The CBI, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Sahafat from his residence in the Nishat area in Srinagar after following the due legal process, the officials said. (HT Photo for representation)

The person, identified as Sahafat Ahmed Shangloo, is alleged to be a close confidant of JKLF chief Yain Malik. Shangloo was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head.

According to officials, Sahafat was allegedly an office bearer of the banned terror group and was handling the outfit’s finances. The CBI, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Sahafat from his residence in the Nishat area in Srinagar after following the due legal process, the officials said.

“The said accused Shangloo conspired with Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of RPC and TADA Act during the year 1989. The absconder is carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head. He will be produced before the TADA Court Jammu, within stipulated time as per law,” the statement said.

Malik, who has been attending the court hearings through video-conferencing, has been identified by eyewitnesses, including Sayeed.

Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail serving a jail term in a terror financing case, is not produced in the court physically due to a ministry of home affairs order restricting his movement.

Rubaiya Sayeed has already identified Yasin Malik as one of her kidnappers in 2022. Rubiya Sayeed was abducted by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front from near Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, and was freed five days later after the then V P Singh government, which was supported by the BJP, at the Centre released five terrorists in exchange.

With PTI inputs