Srinagar: ACB registers case against cop for amassing disproportionate assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Srinagar, on Saturday registered a case against a police officer for amassing disproportionate assets.

The case has been registered against Peerzada Mushkoor Ahmad Shah of Jawalapora, Budgam, inspector (M), who was serving as cashier at District Police Office (DPO), Bandipora, for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The case was registered at Police Station, ACB, Srinagar, following a secret verification into allegations that the said officer had accumulated assets — both movable and immovable far beyond his legitimate income, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members during his service period,” the ACB said in a statement, adding that during the discrete probe, it was found that the accused and his family members possessed several assets that could not be justified by their known sources of income.

The ACB identified the assets as land holdings measuring approximately 32 kanals and 6 marlas situated in Budgam, including 17 kanal and 14 marlas at Shahpora Wathora, Budgam.

“A double-storey palatial residential house with an attic, constructed on a plot purchased at Ompora Colony, Budgam. Bank balances amounting to approximately ₹48,26,036/- in various accounts. Multiple vehicles of different types registered in the names of the accused and his family members,” said the ACB statement.

It further said that expenditure of around ₹40 lakh incurred on the education of his children in reputed institutions. “Substantial expenses on foreign travel and payment of insurance premiums. Scrutiny of bank records revealed several suspicious transactions and unexplained cash inflows. It was also observed that the accused and his family were operating multiple bank accounts in different banks through which large sums of money had been routed. Several high-value immovable properties were also acquired in the names of his wife and children,” it said.

The ACB said the assessment of income vis-à-vis expenditure revealed that the actual income of the accused from known sources during the period 01.01.2012 to 30.06.2025 was grossly insufficient to justify the assets accumulated and expenditure incurred.

“The findings indicate that the accused has illicitly enriched himself by resorting to corrupt and dishonest means, thereby committing offences punishable under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Accordingly, Case FIR No. 20/2025 under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) has been registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar against the said public servant for criminal misconduct and possession of disproportionate assets,” the ACB said.

It said that after registration of the FIR, and in compliance with the court order, searches were conducted at two residential houses of the accused in Budgam.

“The accused has been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation of the case. Further investigation is under progress,” it added.