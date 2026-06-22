Srinagar: Health cannot be bought, but cultivated through discipline, says Sinha

International Yoga Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Sunday with J&K lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha stressing that good health can’t be bought but cultivated through discipline. On International Yoga Day, J&K LG Manoj Sinha participated in a mass yoga session on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. (@OfficeOfLGJandK)

The LG joined a large number of enthusiasts for a yoga session by the Dal Lake. Sakina Itoo, minister for health and medical education, school and higher education and social welfare departments, officials, youth, and citizens from different walks of life also participated in the event.

Extending greetings to the participants, the LG highlighted this year’s theme and emphasised on the power of Yoga to unite humanity. He said Yoga truly unites the world and guides us toward a healthier, happier future.

“True health means balancing the body, mind, and emotions. While modern life constantly pulls our attention outward to screens and stress, Yoga teaches us to turn inward. Proud to see this ancient Indian tradition become the cornerstone of global health,” he said.

The LG said that Yoga is not just a workout but a pathway to yourself. He said amidst noise of routine activities of life, Yoga aligns mind and body, helps us decode our inner thoughts and connects us with nature.

“Yoga helps in building mental agility. While our minds naturally drift to past worries or future anxieties, Yoga trains us to master the present moment. The science of Yoga is truly remarkable. By simply focusing on the breath, the mind settles, and stress reduction begins. Various studies show that regular practice boosts memory, mental focus, and emotional balance. That is why global health experts today recommend Yoga as the most powerful lifestyle change you can make for your health,” Sinha said.

Sinha told the Yoga enthusiasts that one cannot buy good health but they have to cultivate it through discipline. “Like a plant which needs daily water, our mind and body require consistent discipline, and Yoga is exactly about discipline,” he said.

He said that yoga is driving real change in the “Drug-Free J&K” movement, helping both prevention and recovery. “I want people to make Yoga a daily discipline. Just a few minutes every day builds long-term health. Yoga transcends all barriers and it is a universal science for humanity,” the LG said.