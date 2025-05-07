Srinagar: India’s response should be effective, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called for an effective response from India to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, terming it “barbaric and cowardly”. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a visit to the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Hyderabad MP, who came to Srinagar, sought an inquiry into the death of a Kulgam man who was allegedly picked up by security forces for questioning in connection with a case.

“It was a terror attack, a cowardly attack. The more we condemn it, the less it is. We have seen how terrorists from Pakistan killed 26 people,” Owaisi told reporters.

The way people were targeted and killed was disheartening and inhumane, he said. Owaisi said locals in Kashmir were bearing the brunt of the attack as the tourism sector had taken a hit.

“The tourists are gone from here. We want our government to give an effective response to it (the attack). We said the same in the all-party meeting,” he said.

The AIMIM supremo added, “We hope the government of our country will take effective action against terror and the shelter given to terrorists in the country (Pakistan) because, under Article 355 of the Indian Constitution, it is the government’s responsibility to stop external aggression.” Owaisi described as “wrong” the harassment of Kashmiris outside the Union territory.

The Hyderabad MP said it was time to defeat Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.