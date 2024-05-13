Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency to go for polls for first time after Art 370 abrogation

Kashmir’s Srinagar parliamentary seat is all set to go for Lok Sabha polls on Monday. It is the first election the Himalayan valley will witness since the abrogation of region’s special status in August 2019. This is the first time in decades that the constituency will go to polls without any call of boycott from separatists or terrorists. (HT File Photo)

The security apparatus across the five districts – Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian, comprising 18 constituencies of the Srinagar constituency has been beefed up, whereas the district authorities have imposed a 48-hour restriction under Section 144 against political campaigning and rallying till the end of elections on Monday evening.

“We have made all the security arrangements in polling stations, locations, distribution centres and strong rooms. All the prescribed security arrangements under the guidelines of the election commission of India have been made for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency,” said Kashmir inspector general of police Vidhi Kumar Birdi.

Thousands of paramilitary forces, police and their armed wings have been deployed across the region. Road opening parties (ROPs), quick reaction teams (QRTs), static surveillance teams (SSTs), flying squads (FSTs) and inter district checkpoints have been put into action across the constituency.

“We are ensuring a safe and secure environment for the voters so that they can come out in large numbers to exercise their voting rights,” he said.

A total of 17,47,810 lakh voters will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise including 8,75,938 male and 8,71,808 female voters besides 64 third gender electorates. While there are 24 candidates in fray, the constituency will witness a triangular contest between the National Conference (NC), the Apni Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is the first time in decades that the constituency will go to polls without any call of boycott from separatists or militants. The last time any election was held in Kashmir was in 2019 before the abrogation of Article 370.

All the necessary administrative arrangements for the conduct of the polls were also complete as the polling officials and staff were dispatched on a day ahead of polls--Sunday, to the 2,135 polling stations of the constituency along with Electronic Voting Machines. In total, more than 8,500 polling staff is deployed for the polling day, including presiding officers, at each polling station.

Srinagar additional deputy commissioner Khalid Hussain said polling parties were being dispatched to the stations along with machinery.

“We are hopeful that they will reach their respective places. Proper care has been taken of the polling parties, including food and waterproof arrangements for machines,” he said.

As many as 26 special polling stations for migrant voters have been established--21 in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur district.

He said there were some unique polling stations over water bodies like Dal Lake. “They are floating polling stations. We have kept boats for them from SDRF and lake management authority,” he said.

He said each polling party would have proper security arrangements. “They will be accompanied by 1-2 segments of police and another 1-2 segments of central armed forces. Each segment comprises four persons,” he added.

The vehicles ferrying the polling staff are GPS enabled. “Each vehicle has a tracking device, so no person can leave the vehicle,” he said.

The district magistrates have issued orders of restrictions under Section 144 CrPC from 6 pm on May 11, 2024, (Saturday) till 6 pm on May 13, 2024, (Monday) in wake of the scheduled polling to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles.

“There shall be ban on unlawful assembly as per the Section 144 of IPC and any procession or rally shall be prohibited to prevent any law and order problem and no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession with regard to the elections,” an order by Srinagar deputy commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, said.

This time, the poll percentage is likely to go up and all three main parties (NC, PDP and Apni Party) are eyeing higher voting percentage especially when there is no boycott call against the polling like in previous years. In the last election in Srinagar in 2019, the voting percentage was a dismal 14.4%.

“I request everybody to participate in the elections. Don’t take this as a holiday but come out and strengthen democracy,” Bhat said.