Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Srinagar: Senior Kashmiri scribe Hilal Mir detained by cops

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 07, 2025 07:52 AM IST

Mir has been a journalist for more than two decades and worked at two prominent local dailies, he also worked with some prominent national and international media organisations; according to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently a content editor/ producer at a Dubai based magazine

The police on Tuesday detained senior Kashmiri journalist Hilal Mir for allegedly “disseminating content on social media to disturb peace”, police said in a statement.

J&K police’s counter intelligence, Kashmir (CIK), detained Mir, a resident of Bemina in Srinagar, and seized digital devices, including a mobile and a laptop. (File)
J&K police’s counter intelligence, Kashmir (CIK), detained Mir, a resident of Bemina in Srinagar, and seized digital devices, including a mobile and a laptop. (File)

J&K police’s counter intelligence, Kashmir (CIK), detained Mir, a resident of Bemina in Srinagar, and seized digital devices, including a mobile and a laptop. “The radical social media user, operating social media X account ‘hilal mir’ and Facebook account ‘Mir Hilal’, used to disseminate extremist/distorted content with an intention to disturb peace and promote disaffection and secessionist ideology and present India in a bad shape,” the statement said.

Mir has been a journalist for more than two decades and worked at two prominent local dailies. He also worked with some prominent national and international media organisations. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently a content editor/ producer at a Dubai based magazine.

Mir or his family are yet to issue a statement.

“A preliminary inspection of the digital devices revealed access to the radical account along with incriminating materials and other extremist/distorted content/propaganda,” the police statement added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar: Senior Kashmiri scribe Hilal Mir detained by cops
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On