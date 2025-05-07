Srinagar: Senior Kashmiri scribe Hilal Mir detained by cops

The police on Tuesday detained senior Kashmiri journalist Hilal Mir for allegedly “disseminating content on social media to disturb peace”, police said in a statement. J&K police’s counter intelligence, Kashmir (CIK), detained Mir, a resident of Bemina in Srinagar, and seized digital devices, including a mobile and a laptop. (File)

J&K police’s counter intelligence, Kashmir (CIK), detained Mir, a resident of Bemina in Srinagar, and seized digital devices, including a mobile and a laptop. “The radical social media user, operating social media X account ‘hilal mir’ and Facebook account ‘Mir Hilal’, used to disseminate extremist/distorted content with an intention to disturb peace and promote disaffection and secessionist ideology and present India in a bad shape,” the statement said.

Mir has been a journalist for more than two decades and worked at two prominent local dailies. He also worked with some prominent national and international media organisations. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently a content editor/ producer at a Dubai based magazine.

Mir or his family are yet to issue a statement.

“A preliminary inspection of the digital devices revealed access to the radical account along with incriminating materials and other extremist/distorted content/propaganda,” the police statement added.