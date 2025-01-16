Srinagar Smart City project: ACB launches two more inquiries, NC raises concern over corruption

Four days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in J&K registered disproportionate assets (DA) cases against two officials associated with Srinagar Smart City (SSC) project, the bureau has registered two more preliminary inquiries into misappropriation of materials and use of sub-standard material in SSC’s various projects. The ACB said they registered preliminary inquiries related to misappropriation of Devri Stones etc and use of substandard material in Srinagar Smart City Project Limited. (HT File)

The ruling National Conference (NC) said it has been raising concerns on the type of work and now the corruption charges proves the “shadiness” in the project’s implementation.

“The ACB has registered a preliminary inquiry (PE) N0.01/2025 in police station ACB, Srinagar following reliable inputs indicating the misappropriation of materials, including Devari Stones, Path Tiles, Iron Grills etc in Srinagar City. The material is suspected to have been either unaccounted for or allegedly sold in the open market for personal gains, during the revamp and beautification under the Srinagar Smart City Ltd. project rather than being retained in the stores of the concerned Engineering Division,” the investigation agency said in a statement.

Similarly, the bureau also registered second preliminary inquiry (PE) N0.02/2025 with regard to use of substandard material in ongoing development work at Foreshore Road Nishat in Srinagar City for Cycle Track, Footpath facing Dal Lake & viewing decks etc from Nishat upto Naseem Bagh PHC (Public Health Centre).

“The officers/officials of Srinagar Smart City Ltd. in connivance with beneficiary contractor also deliberately avoided the mandatory procedures thereby compromising the quality of works. Probe of both preliminary inquiries is in progress,” the agency said.

Earlier on January 10, the bureau registered disproportionate assets (DA) cases against Sajid Yousuf Bhat, chief financial officer, and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, executive engineer of Srinagar Smart City Limited.

“ACB conducted a secret verification into the allegation that Sajid Yousuf Bhat and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, both presently posted in Srinagar Smart City Limited have accumulated assets disproportionate to their lawful known source of income & suspects are also living lavish & luxurious lifestyle,” it said.

Developments triggers harsh reactions from NC

NC leader and MLA Hazratbal Salman Sagar termed the surfacing of corruption charges in SSC as unfortunate.

“There have been raids and some employees have been named and some arrested. ACB and other agencies are working on this. We had expressed our concerns from the very beginning on smart city project. The work on the projects were done in a haphazard manner with claims of time bound manner which was impossible to raise such infrastructure in such short time like roads or buildings,” he said.

“Now we are seeing that work is deteriorating and there are also issues in buildings. The roads have become smaller. It has been so messy. Now another mess is corruption in this which is coming forward and should not have happened. It will be premature to pinpoint certain individuals but this is certain that we found it shady from the very beginning and unfortunately it turned out to be true,” he said.

The project, which started in 2017, comprised area-based development with an estimated amount of ₹2,869 crore and pan-city solutions with an estimated cost of ₹765 crore. The district Srinagar, spread over 294 sq km with a population of 13.5 lakh, was one of the cities selected for the Smart City Mission launched by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in which, 100 cities were selected for urban renewal and retrofitting.

Many projects were completed under SSC like road improvement and laying of pavement stones. Airport road and flyover were spruced up while also illuminating the city. Established in 1952, the Poloview market was revamped under the Smart City project and inaugurated in May 2023, making it the first pedestrian and wire-free market with underground drainage, electricity and communication system in Srinagar. The Clock Tower was also given a fresh makeover. MA road was also completed besides the Jhelum river front development. Smart electric buses equipped with air-conditioners (AC) and cameras were also introduced in summer capital Srinagar. The authorities also completed the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and physical verification of households and commercial establishments.