Srinagar terror attack: Second victim dies; security tightened in city

The migrant worker from Punjab, who was injured in the militant attack last evening in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. Family members carry mortal remains of Amritpal Singh who was killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Srinagar, at his residence, on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (PTI)

The victim, Rohit Masih, had received bullets in abdomen and shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, from where he was shifted to SKIMS Hospital for advanced treatment. He, however, succumbed to injuries. The SKIMS medical superintendent confirmed the death of the migrant worker.

Terrorists had opened fire on 31-year-old Amritpal Singh, a carpenter, and his associate, 27-year-old Rohit Masih, both from Amritsar in the Shaheed Ganj area. While Amritpal died on the spot, Rohit was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir range) VK Birdi emphasised that security measures have been intensified and urged for caution. While police are actively working to solve the case, Birdi asserted that security grids are in place and are operational. Authorities have asked the public to remain cautious and vigilant in the wake of the attack.

The Srinagar attack marked the first targeted killing of a migrant in Kashmir this year. In 2023, one non-local was killed by terrorists in the Valley.

Massive manhunt was launched to trace the attackers, however, nobody was arrested. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack on migrant workers. Police have formed a high-level team to investigate the targeted attack on the migrant. In the past six months, there have been at least three targeted attacks on police officers.

Political leaders from across party lines condemned the killings of two migrant workers, calling it “barbaric” and a “dastardly attack”.

Meanwhile, locals in Shopian south Kashmir took out a protest march against the attack. The protesters carrying placards were raising slogans for putting an end to the civilian killings. Protests and candle marches against these two killings were held in several districts of Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)