Srinagar Thar crash: Stop minors driving at schools or face action, institutes told

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 19, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Director school education has issued a circular expressing concern that incidents of underage driving among students are on the rise, resulting in tragic road accidents and endangering public safety

The school education authorities have ordered the heads of government and private schools to prohibit driving of vehicles by the minors in the educational institutions lest face action in the form of cancellation of registrations.

The directions come after a accident involving a Thar that led to death of two school going-teens in Srinagar. (File)
Director school education has issued a circular expressing concern that incidents of underage driving among students are on the rise, resulting in tragic road accidents and endangering public safety.

“In this regard, all schools, government and private, and coaching centres operating in the Kashmir Division are hereby placed under strict instructions to keep a close vigil to ensure that no student (minor) is allowed to attend the institution while driving any motor vehicle, including two-wheelers or four-wheelers, “ the communication said.

The directions come after a devastating accident involving a Thar vehicle driven at high speed led to the death of two school going teens in Srinagar last week.

“As such all the Heads of institutions - Government & Private recognized Schools and Administrators of registered coaching centres are placed under strict instructions to strictly enforce compliance that students arriving at schools or coaching centres using motor vehicles of any type must not be permitted entry under any circumstances,” the director said.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
