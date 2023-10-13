Srinagar’s Goni Khan Market to get a facelift

Srinagar One of Kashmir’s busiest, congested and most visited markets in Srinagar is being redeveloped under Smart City Project, officials said. The crowded Goni Khan Market lacks parking spots and public washrooms (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Smart City Project and chief executive officer Srinagar municipal corporation commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said that the work on Goni Khan market has started along with the redevelopment of the nearby Hari Singh High street and one of the valley’s busiest junctions, Jehangir Chowk.

“Goni Khan Market is one of the most visited markets in Srinagar. The work on the Goni Market Redevelopment Project has commenced under the Srinagar Smart City Project,” Khan said in a post on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter.

Goni Khan is a one-stop market for people in the Valley, particularly women, for festivals as well as weddings.

From a few shops four decades ago, the market now has hundreds of shops, outlets and shopping complexes, but lacks breathing space for shoppers and is devoid of parking spots and public washrooms.

Javaid Ahmad, who runs a shop in the market, said that they expected the pressing issues of lack of washrooms and parking space to be resolved through this redevelopment.

“We have raised these issues with the authorities and have been assured resolution. They also promised to take care of the web of dangling wires,” he said.

“It is primarily for women and children but also caters to the needs of grooms. Everything needed for a wedding or a festival is available here with all sorts of varieties from lowest price range to the highest,” Ahmad said.

The MC chief said that along with the work on Goni Khan, the work on the development of the nearby new pedestrian bridge has also begun.

He said that Jehangir Chowk is out of the most critical junctions in Srinagar city.

“In order to streamline traffic movement and pedestrian movement , the redesign and junction improvement has been taken up under the Srinagar Smart City Project,” he said.

