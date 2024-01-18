Staff crisis plagues government college in Ludhiana

Government College (East), established three years ago, continues to grapple with a severe staff crisis, with no regular teachers appointed to cater to the 700 students enrolled. Presently, the college relies on guest lecturers, teachers on cluster duty from other government colleges, resource persons, and three assistant professors among the 1,158 assistant professors, who are entangled in legal matters. (HT PHOTO)

The college, inaugurated in 2021, currently offers only two streams—BA and B Com—with the latter introduced in 2022.

While BA students face comparatively fewer challenges, those pursuing B Com encounter substantial difficulties, mainly relying on professors deputed from other colleges on cluster duty, visiting only two days a week. This situation places a burden on students to cover the syllabus within limited lecture periods, as expressed by the students, on the condition of anonymity.

Professors on cluster duty are sourced from various government colleges, including SCD Government College, Girls Government College, and Government College, Machhiwara, creating challenges for them in managing students from two different institutions.

A professor, deputed under cluster duty at the East College, anonymously stated, “It is difficult to manage two colleges simultaneously, as we have to complete the syllabus of these colleges in the allocated days. Although we have WhatsApp groups to stay in touch with students, being present in the institution significantly enhances the quality of education.”

Acknowledging the staff shortage, the newly appointed principal of the college, Deepak Chopra, commented, “The shortage is prevalent throughout the education department across the state, primarily due to pending litigations. The government is aware of the shortage and is working diligently to address the concern. We are in the process of launching more courses in the upcoming academic year, starting July this year, and anticipate additional staff by that time.”