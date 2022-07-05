Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. It also allowed customers to file complaints in the event of a violation, requesting the concerned establishment to remove it from the bill amount.
The decision is getting a mixed response from the restaurateurs. While some are feeling anxious as they think this isn’t in the welfare of their staff, others say the decision was much needed!
Puneet Gupta, owner, Dhaba 7, Deluxe Dhaba and Ni Hao, says, “This practice (service charges) is prevalent in many countries across the world. If a customer is informed and the service charge is clearly mentioned by the restaurants, it should have been allowed.”
“It was motivating for the staff as the amount collected majorly went to the service and kitchen staff. A framework should have been made to be fair to consumers and restaurants rather than just not allowing it,” Gupta adds.
Brooklyn Central’s Annu Bains, says, “We had stopped taking service charges long back and I completely agree with the CCPA’s decision.”
Sunveer Sondhi, who owns a chain of around 40 restaurants, says, “It’s a great step as many people do not really want to pay service charges. And as we are in the hospitality industry, we should always strive to achieve customer satisfaction. At our restaurants, we’ve never taken service charges from customers.”
Customers feel that they can now decide how much to tip based on their experience and the service. Foodie Mallika Singh says she is happy with the decision. “This comes as a relief to people who love to eat out. We would pay the service charge but had no way to know that it actually did get to the staff. But now, we can tip as per our choice and won’t feel forced to shell out a fixed rate.”
Another foodie Naveen Kaushal says, “Most restaurants in Chandigarh are anyway not charging it. But with the ones that do, the service is not always up to the mark and we are anyway forced to pay service charges. So, I support the move and will surely leave a good tip every time I get satisfactory service,” he adds.
-
Haryana artists carving their way to the top
The grounds of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam's Power Training Institute in Madanpur, Panchkula have transformed into an art studio as sculptors, as part of the HVPNL's national sculpture camp, are chiselling blocks of black marble and transforming them into works of art. The eight-member team, led by art and cultural officer (sculpture) of the Haryana art and cultural affairs department, Hirday Kaushal, includes seven women. Procuring a 40-tonne stone took months.
-
Bengal turned into stack pile of explosives, Suvendu Adhikari writes to Shah
West Bengal's leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the 'alarming situation' in the Mamata Banerjee-run state due to the recent incidents of violence. “I would like to draw your attention towards the alarming situation in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the state has turned into a stack pile of explosives,” Banerjee's close aide-turned-rival wrote to Shah.
-
'Had I requested...': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra chief minister post
Devendra Fadnavis - the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister - said Tuesday he 'could have become chief minister had I requested' and that making Eknath Shinde - the Shiv Sena MLA behind the revolt that ousted Uddhav Thackeray - chief minister 'was my proposal'. Fadnavis was widely expected to return as chief minister last week, after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down hours before having to face a floor test that he was almost certain to lose.
-
Efforts on to restrict directors of cooperative banks to two terms
Satish Marathe, director, Reserve Bank of India, said that the government is trying to ensure smooth succession in management by restricting the role of members of the board of directors to two terms. Marathe was speaking at the event 'Banking Gappa (Let's talk banking)' hosted by city-based Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Boat Club on Sunday. The directors of 35 cooperative banks participated in the event.
-
Karnataka: Regularisation of pourakarmikas' jobs underway, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the regularisation of Pourakarmikas has begun in the state. The Pourakarmikas, who were protesting since July 1 with a demand to regularise their services, called off their protest on Monday. Welcoming the government's decision, the Pourakarmikas have resumed their duty. On July 2, Bommai had assured these workers that the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics