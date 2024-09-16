Stagnant water at Ludhiana civil hospital makes it breeding ground for dengue

The lawn at Civil Hospital here has had stagnant water for the last few weeks, turning it into a breeding ground for dengue causing mosquitoes. District epidemiologist says flagged issue multiple times, asked authorities concerned to take action. (HT Photo)

“We have visited the Civil Hospital various times and asked the authorities there to remove the stagnant water as it is the breeding ground for dengue causing mosquitoes,” said district epidemiologist Dr Shetal.

Senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh, said that there was stagnant water in a few places on the hospital premises due to the ongoing renovation work.

He claimed that on Monday the leakage that was leading to the collection of water was fixed and the lawn in front of the outpatient department (OPD) including other spots with stagnant water were also sprayed.

“It may take a day or two for the stagnant water to dry up,” he added.

Health officials inspect railway diesel shed, tire market for dengue larvae

The anti-larvae team conducted an inspection at railway diesel shed and tire market area here on Monday.

During this campaign, larvae were found in the canteen of the diesel shed hostel. Out of 20 coolers inspected in the diesel shed, larvae were found in 14 coolers. Additionally, 480 containers were inspected, and larvae were found in 42 containers. In the tire market, the team visited 162 shops, and a total of 1,448 tires and containers were inspected. Larvae were found in four tires.

Dengue prevention

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mahindra said that dengue is a viral disease spread by the bite of the aedes mosquito. “This mosquito breeds in stagnant clean water and bites during the morning or evening. Symptoms of this disease include high fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue,” he said.

Regarding prevention, he advised keeping areas with stagnant clean water clean, avoiding storing water in the house, such as in coolers, tanks, flower vases and other containers, regularly cleaning the surroundings, wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito repellents.

“If dengue symptoms appear, immediately consult a nearby hospital or doctor,” he added.

The civil surgeon appealed to the public to ensure a clean environment and contribute to dengue prevention with the support of the anti-larvae team.

District epidemiologist Dr Shetal said that the district has recorded 60 dengue cases so far this year.