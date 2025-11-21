Stamp duty collections in Chandigarh see 30% upswing

Despite a decline in property transactions, Chandigarh has seen a sharp surge in stamp duty collections over the last six months. Reason: The steep hike in collector rates, implemented in April this year. A major factor behind the jump in revenue is the steep revision of collector rates. (HT File)

Official data shows that stamp duty collections stood at ₹171 crore between April and October 2025, 30% more than what was recorded during the corresponding period last year ( ₹130 crore) even as there was a 10% dip in property deals.

As per the UT estate office, Chandigarh recorded 5,949 property transactions in the April-October window this year, compared to 6,005 in 2024 and 6,794 in 2023.

A major factor behind the jump in revenue is the steep revision of collector rates, which were increased by up to 128% from April 1. The sharpest hike was seen in residential properties in city villages, where collector rates rose nearly 400%. In prime sectors (1 to 12), the rates increased by 130%, while sectors 14 to 37 saw a 96% hike. Properties in Sector 38 and beyond witnessed an 80% rise. Registration fee collections, however, remained stable, with receipts recorded at ₹3.5 crore in 2025, ₹3.5 crore in 2024, ₹3.75 crore in 2023.

UT deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Nishant Yadav said the revised collector rates reflect the “true market sentiment” and were calculated transparently based on the three-year average. “There hasn’t been a significant dip in property transactions despite the revised rates,” he added.

Real estate consultants, however, disagree. Vikram Chopra, president of the Property Consultants Association, Chandigarh, said the high collector rates have discouraged buyers. “The ban on share-wise property transactions has further affected the market,” he said.

Property rates at an all-time high

Despite fewer transactions, property prices in Chandigarh continue to break records. In August this year, an 8-kanal house in Sector 9 was sold for ₹126 crore—more than double the ₹61 crore fetched by a similar deal in 2024, and nearly triple of what was recorded in 2023 at ₹45 crore.

In the UT estate office’s September auction, three one-kanal plots in Sector 19 each fetched ₹22 crore, while a two-kanal plot in Sector 33 went for ₹33 crore. The auction generated a record ₹168.85 crore, far exceeding the reserve price of ₹75.29 crore. A total of 20 sites were offered; 13 residential and two commercial properties were successfully auctioned. Residential plots were sold on a freehold basis and commercial sites on leasehold.

The Sector 33 plot, reserved at ₹14 crore, sold for more than double its base price at ₹33 crore, while Sector 19 plots, with a reserve price of ₹7.42 crore, touched ₹22 crore each.