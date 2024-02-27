Start direct flights to US from Amritsar airport: SGPC prez to ambassador

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday asked American ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to start direct flights from Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport to the United States. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday asked American ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to start direct flights from Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport to the United States. (HT Photo)

“Several members of the Sikh and Punjabi community reside in the United States, and they will greatly benefit from the introduction of direct flights to Amritsar. It will be a great convenience and will spare them of the expense and hassle of travelling to Punjab from New Delhi,” Dhami told Garcetti, who reportedly responded positively.

Garcetti was visiting the Golden Temple, and was accompanied by his wife, Amy Wakeland, and another relative. Inscribing his experience in the visitor’s book, he wrote, “There are a few places in the world that are truly sacred, and the Golden Temple is right there at the top of that list. You feel not only the holiness of this place but how the generous service of the people defines not only the world as it is, but as it can be. May the deep friendships between the United States and Sikhism always bring peace to our world. With deep respect and friendships.”

During their visit, Garcetti performed sewa (voluntary service) and participated in the community kitchen. Later, he went to the sanctum sanctorum to pay obeisance, where he was given a garland of flowers. Dhami presented Garcetti and his family a replica of the Golden Temple, some books, and shawls at the information centre.