State Congress expels seven party functionaries for anti-party activities

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 21, 2025 09:26 AM IST

As per an order issued by state Congress president Udai Bhan these functionaries were found to have indulged in anti- party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of municipal elections in Haryana

The Haryana Congress on Thursday expelled seven party functionaries for six years for indulging in anti-party activities. Many of those expelled have joined the BJP.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan (File)
Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan (File)

As per an order issued by state Congress president Udai Bhan these functionaries were found to have indulged in anti- party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of municipal elections in Haryana.

Those expelled were party candidate from Hisar assembly constituency for 2024 elections Ram Niwas Rara who lost the election to Independent candidate Savitri Jindal; former Karnal district Congress president Tarlochan Singh who contested and lost to chief minister Nayab Saini in 2024 by-poll; another former Karnal district Congress president Ashok Khurana, Harvinder Singh, state general secretary, SC department, Pradesh Congress Committee; Madhu Chaudhary, former president of district youth Congress (urban), Yamunanagar; Ram Kishan Saini, PCC delegate from Gurgaon and Pradeep Chaudhary from Yamunanagar

