Robotic surgery significant step towards advanced healthcare: Sukhvinder Sukhu

The state government has given sanctions to establish two robotic cath lab facilities at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra. The college administration has been asked to submit a comprehensive proposal in this regard. This marks a first step towards advancing healthcare in the state by introducing robotic surgery. Sukhu said that Robotic cathlabs have the potential to revolutionise the way certain medical procedures are conducted (HT File Photo)

The government is committed to developing an efficient healthcare system in the state. The efforts are underway to start Robotic Surgery Facilities in Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla and super-speciality Hospital Chamiana as well, said the chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The state government has received the detailed project reports (DPRs) from these institutions, which are currently being examined by the experts, he said adding that ₹30-crore has been allocated in principle for this purpose and the state government would further provide adequate funds for the same.

The CM said that Robotic cath labs have the potential to revolutionize the way certain medical procedures are conducted. The use of robotics technology can offer increased accuracy, improved visualization, and greater control during interventions. These advantages may lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced complications and shorter recovery times, he added.

He said that a cath lab is a specialized medical facility that utilizes imaging technology to perform minimally invasive procedures, primarily in the field of cardiology. By incorporating robotic technology into the cath lab, precision and efficiency during these procedures can be significantly enhanced, which will be beneficial for both patients and medical professionals.

In order to improve the healthcare facilities in the state, the government plans to invest in advanced medical technology. This initiative would serve two purposes. Firstly, it would ensure that people of the state have access to the latest advancements in government health institutions. Secondly, it would also support the government’s objective of promoting health tourism to attract visitors seeking medical treatments. As a result, the state government would generate revenue while creating employment opportunities for the youth, he added.