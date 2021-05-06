State govt’s medical infra upgrade claim falls flat: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said it was unfortunate that the Congress government has been unable to create ICU facilities in 17 of the 22 government hospitals in the state despite making claims of spending more than ₹1,000 crore on upgrade of medical infrastructure.

In a statement, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said media reports had exposed the state government’s claims. He said it was shocking to know that except for five districts of Patiala, Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, no government hospital in the state provides level-3 care to critically ill patients.

The SAD leader asked the CM to get the ventilators lying unused in the state installed. “Medical staff should be recruited on emergency basis to run the ventilators,” he said.

Amarinder failed to manage Covid crisis: BJP

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the Capt Amarinder Singh government has failed to measure up to the grave situation that has gripped the state. “The CM seems more worried about his chair in the face of loud dissidence in the party than to focus on managing Covid crisis in the state,” Sharma said.

The CM has been hiding his failures by blaming the Centre, even as the Union government has provided assistance of more than worth ₹1,000 crore to the state to fight the pandemic, the BJP leader said.