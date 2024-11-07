State health services director slams ‘poor’ hygiene at Ludhiana civil hospital

Punjab Health Services Corporation director Dr Anil Goyal on Thursday noted the ‘poor’ sanitation and cleanliness during a visit to the local civil hospital. A memorandum of demands was handed over to the director by User Charges Mulazim Sangharsh Committee president Raj Kumar. (HT File)

“The sanitation needs a proper rethinking. There is scope for a lot of improvement,” Dr Goyal said.

He emphasised that the poor sanitation was due to ‘staff crunch’ at the hospital.

He visited the canteen near the main gate and found multiple food items to be expired.

“I found a lot of juice packets to be expired and the sandwiches also had fungus,” he said. Dr Goyal observed that the emergency ward was overburdened due to the shortage of staff.

‘Will take up issue with state health minister’

He said the PHSC has prepared a detailed note on the situation of the hospital and will present it to the state health minister with recommendations on what needs to be done to improve the situation.

Memo seeking pay hike submitted

A memorandum of demands was handed over to the director by User Charges Mulazim Sangharsh Committee president Raj Kumar.

Raj Kumar said that temporary employees have been working dedication and honesty for a paltry monthly compensation of only ₹4500 to ₹6500. He noted that only 30% of the employees at the civil hospital are regular and the burden of work falls on the temporary employees.

He urged that the salary of all temporary employees be increased so that they can meet their family needs properly.