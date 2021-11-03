Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / State investigation agency another repressive tools: Gupkar Alliance
Questioning the need to create a new security agency, the Gupkar Alliance spokesman said there was no need to create another agency when the NIA and UAPA have created havoc among the people by gross misuse of these draconian measures
People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said the formation of one more agency empowered with unbridled powers is one more assault on democratic rights and civil liberties of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir (HT FIle)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) termed the formation of a state investigation agency (SIA) an attempt to strengthen the repressive apparatus in J&K.

PAGD spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, in a statement, said, “The formation of one more agency empowered with unbridled powers is one more assault on democratic rights and civil liberties of citizens. In the name of fighting terrorism, these agencies and laws are being weaponised against citizens who hold a different viewpoint from the government.”

Questioning the need to create a new security agency, the PAGD spokesman said there was no need to create another agency.

“What was the need to add one more such agency, when already NIA and UAPA have created havoc among the people by gross misuse of these draconian measures,” Tarigami said.

The PAGD spokesperson said J&K is a political issue and needs a political outreach. “What was required to be done was to provide relief and not any addition to such harsh measures which are bound to deepen their alienation.”

