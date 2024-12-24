State will pay full salary to allopathic doctors on study leave: Himachal CM

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state government has sanctioned 100% salary to those Allopathic doctors who proceed on study leave to pursue PG courses and their study will be considered on duty. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Earlier they were getting 40% of their salary during their study leave period. He said that the Himachal government is committed to providing specialised medical services to the people within the state.

CM Sukhu said that postgraduate medical students in Himachal Pradesh balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which is crucial for both their professional growth and the state’s healthcare system. By ensuring full pay, the government aims to support their dedication, enhancing both the quality of training for doctors and the healthcare services available to the public.

He said that this step will go a long way in fostering a more robust healthcare system in the state. Meanwhile, CM also unveiled the 2025 calendar of JICA Vaniki Project on Monday. Additional chief secretary, forest, Kamlesh Kumar Pant, chief project director Vaniki Project Sameer Rastogi, project director Shershtha Nand Sharma and other officers were also present on the occasion.