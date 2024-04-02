 State women panel seeks report on Jazzy B’s song using derogatory language - Hindustan Times
State women panel seeks report on Jazzy B’s song using derogatory language

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The Punjab Women Commission (PWC) has sought a report from the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) on a new song of Punjabi singer Jazzy B that reportedly contains derogatory language against women.

The commission will issue a notice to the singer (HT photo)

The commission wrote to BoI last week following complaints regarding the use of such language against women in the song ‘Madak Sakeena Di’.

The panel, which issued the order under the relevant sections of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, has asked the BoI to submit its report within a week.

PWC chairperson Raj Lali Gill said that the commission asked bureau for an investigation. “The commission will issue a notice to the singer also. I have received phone calls and emails from several women regarding this,” she said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / State women panel seeks report on Jazzy B's song using derogatory language
