State-level function to remember Rani Lakshmibai’s soldier

In order to mark the birth anniversary of vir virangana Jhalkaribai, a state-level function will be held in Palwal on November 20 in which chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest. Jhalkaribai was an important personality in the army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the first struggle for Independence. “Despite seeing only 27-28 springs of life, Jhalkaribai’s courage is a pride for Indian women, the brilliance of which still persists. The nation will always be indebted to the valiant Jhalkaribai, who made the supreme sacrifice to fulfil the dream of India’s complete Independence,” said chief minister in a statement. “We must always remember our martyrs with respect,” Khattar said.

