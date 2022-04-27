Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana
Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday.
Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. “Some union members have been posted 300km away from their home towns. Employees deputed in Patti (Tarn Taran) have been posted to other districts for criticising the government,” a union leader, requesting anonymity, said.
The union’s state general secretary Shamsher Singh said, “We voted for the Aam Aadmi Party as they assured us that contractual employees’ demands will be fulfilled. However, the government is running away from its responsibilities, and has resorted to punishment postings. If the government does not roll back the transfer orders, the union will raise the agitation to next level and may also shutdown bus stands across the state in the coming days as part of the protest.”
District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.
-
Hospital, real estate projects likely to come up around Sultanpur National Park
Two private housing projects and a private medical college and hospital are likely to come up in the so-called eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram according to minutes of the latest meeting of the National Board for Wildlife. There is also a zonal master plan for the management of the ESZ. Member of NBWL, R Sukumar said that bio-medical waste generated from the hospital should not flow into the sanctuary according to the minutes.
-
UP culture dept to launch community radio
Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - 'Jai Ghosh' at Sangeet Natak Akademi. Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav. The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.
-
Fire breaks out in cluster of warehouses in Kondhwa
PUNE A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Pargenagar in Kondhwa Budruk area of the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to Fire officer Sameer Shaikh of Kondhwa fire station, the tin shed shops were located in close vicinity of each other. The shops mostly sold furniture while some of them ran automobile garages, vehicle body workshops, chilled water jar units among others.
-
10-year-old killed as truck rams into two-wheeler on old Pune-Mumbai highway
A minor boy was killed in a road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Sunday. The incident happened at 10am near a Shell petrol pump in Vallabhnagar area of Pimpri when a truck rammed into a two-wheeler. The arrested truck driver was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 26, a resident of Bhumkar chowk in Hinjewadi and Indrajit Kumar Sanket.
-
Delhi Metro starts building 5th bridge over river Yamuna
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has begun work on a fifth bridge across the Yamuna river under phase four expansion of the Pink Line, which will see the corridor extending from Majlis Park to Maujpur, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro station and the Sonia Vihar Metro station on the corridor, and is being built between two existing bridges – Wazirabad bridge and Signature bridge.
