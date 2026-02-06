Steady spike in Punjab’s HIV patient count in 5 years, highest among northern states

Punjab’s HIV patient count has seen a concerning and steady rise, the highest among the northern states, over the past five years, reveals the Union ministry of health and family welfare data. While Punjab’s numbers are climbing, its neighbours have reported significantly lower figures. In Haryana, the number of people living with HIV rose 24,165 in 2020 to 44, 334 in 2024-25.

Unlike the national trend, where sexual transmission remains the primary driver, intravenous drug use has emerged as the leading cause of new infections in Punjab.

The state’s patient count has seen a staggering jump of nearly 32,000 cases in five years, rising from 57,172 in 2020–21 to 89,159 by 2024–25, shows the data that was presented in the Rajya Sabha on February 3.

Similarly, in Himachal, the count increased from 5,378 to 6,698 in five years. The spike in Jammu & Kashmir was from 3,806 to 4,577 in five years.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the body’s immune system. If left untreated, it can lead to AIDS — a late stage of infection that occurs when the immune system is severely compromised. While there is no cure for HIV at present, effective medicines allow people living with the virus to lead a normal life without transmitting it to others.

Battling new infections

Punjab now holds the 9th spot nationally for the highest number of HIV cases. More alarmingly, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel informed the Rajya Sabha that Punjab reported the second-highest number of new infections in the entire country in 2024, surpassed only by Bihar. In 2023, Punjab had reported 9,103 new infections — the highest in the country.

While most states have witnessed a decline in HIV-related deaths, Punjab is among the few states where fatalities have increased. The data shows that deaths caused by HIV rose from 430 in 2020 to 961 in 2024.

The primary reason for the HIV surge remains the state’s ongoing struggle with substance abuse. While 73.7% of transmissions nationally are attributed to heterosexual contact, Punjab is seeing a distinct uptick in spread among IV drug users. “Studies have revealed that IV drug users are increasingly becoming a primary source of HIV transmission in the state,” said Dr Meenu, joint director of the Punjab State AIDS Control Society.

On the sharp rise in HIV cases in Punjab, Dr Meenu said, “This could also point towards enhanced surveillance and testing. HIV testing is now available at almost every government health centre, leading to the detection of more cases.”

Social stigma

Despite aggressive awareness programmes, the social stigma associated with HIV continues to prevail. An HIV-positive patient, speaking to HT, revealed that he was taking treatment in Chandigarh despite facilities being available in Patiala, as he feared being identified.