Stepfather booked for raping 13-year-old girl in Zirakpur

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Zirakpur. The incident came to light after the victim’s mother noticed her looking anxious and enquired if something was wrong. It was then that the girl confided in her that the stepfather had been raping her when the mother left for work. Police have booked the accused under Section 65 (1) (rape committed on girl below 16 years of age) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (HT File)

“My daughter told me that my husband had been raping her and threatening to stab her if she revealed the matter to anyone,” the woman told the police in her statement.

The accused is the father of three children, including a nine-month-old baby. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he had been working as a daily wage labourer in Zirakpur.

