Sticky seats: In Chandigarh, 12 doctors on deputation for more than 20 years

As many as 12 doctors on deputation have been serving in Chandigarh for over 20 years, while 75 have been here for more than five years. Chandigarh administration officials maintain that the terms and conditions for government employees on deputation with the administration are still unclear, while UT’s deputation policy, capping deputation tenure at seven years, is also pending with the Union ministry of home affairs. (Getty image)

Several doctors from Punjab have been working for even larger periods, some even for around 30 years, as per Right to Information (RTI) data obtained by a city resident.

For instance, two doctors from Punjab — Dr Vandana Arora, a medical officer (MO), has been on deputation since November 24, 1993, and Dr Paramjyoti Chandi, another MO, has been serving since March 3, 1995.

However, UT administration officials maintain that the terms and conditions for government employees on deputation with the Chandigarh administration are still unclear, while UT’s deputation policy, capping deputation tenure at seven years, is also pending with the Union ministry of home affairs.

As per the draft of the UT deputation policy, employees from other states will get an appointment in Chandigarh on deputation initially for three years and then for a maximum of seven years.

According to the RTI data, the 12 doctors on deputation for over 20 years include Dr Renu Aggarwal (MO since 1999), Dr Manjit Singh (MO since 2001), Dr Vineet Kaur (MO since 2003), Dr Ramita Kaur Randhawa (MO since 2003), Dr Harleen Rohewal (MO since 2003), Dr Honey Sawhney (senior MO since 2000), Dr Nutan Bhatia (SMO since 2002), dental surgeon (D/S) Dr Rachna (posted since 1998), D/S Dr Kanwarjit Singh (posted since 1999) and D/S Dr Navdeep Kaur (posted since 2002), all from Punjab.

The other two doctors are from Haryana — Dr Rajiv Khaneja (SMO since 1997) and Dr Anshu Vasessi (SMO since 2003).

Additionally, there are 18 doctors serving on deputation for 15 to 20 years, followed by 20 doctors serving for 10 to 15 years and 30 doctors for seven to 10 years. There are eight doctors with service durations ranging between seven and five years, and 32 with less than five years of service on deputation.

The Chandigarh administration had first sought clarity from the central government on the terms and conditions surrounding the deputation tenure in 1978. Back then, government employees could be deputed with the UT administration for a period of three years. Further extension could be provided for one year in the first instance that could be extended from time to time or reduced according to requirement.

Eventually, in 1996, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), after examining the matter in consultation with department of personnel and training (DoPT), opined that the existing terms and conditions on deputation shall continue to be in force without any change.

Currently, the administration is attempting to adopt the MHA notification issued in 2022, stating that the service conditions of individuals appointed to equivalent positions in the central civil services of the Government of India will be governed by the same rules and regulations.

To initiate these revisions, the UT administration had sought guidance from DoPT, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, according to a UT official.

In 2022, the Government of India aimed to streamline instructions regarding deputation. According to a notification from DoPT, borrowing ministries, departments or organisations have the authority to extend deputation periods up to the seventh year in the public interest, subject to certain conditions.

Typically, the deputation period is seven years. Last month, the UT administration submitted a file proposing a seven-year tenure to the MHA for approval. A month later, the ministry has yet to arrive at a decision.