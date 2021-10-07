Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Still with National Conference, says Devender Rana amid speculations of him leaving the party
chandigarh news

Still with National Conference, says Devender Rana amid speculations of him leaving the party

Dismissing speculations, National Conference leader Devender Rana said he would share with the media his future plans “if there is anything.” (HT PHOTO )
Dismissing speculations, National Conference leader Devender Rana said he would share with the media his future plans “if there is anything.” (HT PHOTO )
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday said he was still with the party amid speculations that the businessman-turned-politician was likely to join the BJP.

Rana, who was in Srinagar, met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at their Gupkar residence. He said he had come to condole the death of one of the Abdullahs’ relatives who had passed away in the United States. “I was here for condolences. And it is always a pleasure to meet Farooq and Omar sahib,” he said.

For the past few days, speculations have been rife that Rana, who is the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, was leaving the NC and likely to join the BJP.

Rana, however, said he would share with the media his future plans “if there is anything.”

The leader is the most prominent Hindu face of the National Conference and had won the Nagrota assembly seat on an NC ticket in 2014, despite the massive Modi wave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out