Stilt-plus-four floors: Pros and cons

Recently on July 1, Haryana government after a recess of 16 months allowed stilt-plus-four (S+4) floors with some new riders. After that there were plethora of reactions and articles in print and online media. Firstly, most of these were from the perspective of the Haryana government and real estate corporate houses. Secondly, all views were expressed keeping in mind only two big and upcoming cities, Gurugram and Panchkula. No one has presented the perspective of the common man living in other old cities of Haryana. The purpose is to fill this gap and describe in brief the pros and cons of the new policy. On February 23, 2023, the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar intervened, imposed a ban on S+4 floors and appointed an expert committee that presented its report last year itself. (HT FIle photo)

Background

The policy of stilt parking in licenced colonies in Haryana was first adopted in 2013. The controversial S+4 floors policy for residential areas was brought in by the Haryana Building Code in 2017 and executed in 2018. In the same year, construction of fourth floor was allowed as a separate dwelling unit. The stated purpose was to create additional dwellings at an affordable price. For the next 5 years this stilt policy was misused by builders, real estate investors and property dealers. In old sectors and residential colonies, one or two storey bungalows were demolished one after the other to earn huge money.

When adjacent kothis (including former army chief Gen VP Malik’s home) started developing cracks in their walls, their floors sinking and steeping then a hue and cry was made by residents welfare associations (RWAs). On February 23, 2023, the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar intervened, imposed a ban on S+4 floors and appointed an expert committee that presented its report last year itself.

New policy with new conditions

The fresh policy announced on July 1, 2024, after a 16-month ban, is based on the recommendation of the above expert committee and permits the construction of S+4 floors in residential sectors. The decision marks notable change in the direction, allowing construction in sectors with approved layout and density plans accommodating 18 persons per plot and plots adjacent to 10m wide roads, subject to mutual written consent with neighbours to ensure better aeration and sunlight. New buildings have to maintain a side set back of 1.8m on all floors from adjoining plots.

Even before the announcement of this new policy in other cities of Haryana, people were already constructing four floor buildings, that too without any stilts for parking, with the connivance of municipal bodies.

Pros

Benefits of this new policy are highlighted by Haryana government authorities as well as real estate investors and realtors. These are, first, revenue to the state in the form of penalty 10 times the rate prescribed from the violators of the policy for regularising their properties. Second, state agencies will go in for augmentation of infrastructure in urban areas from the funds collected as infrastructure augmentation charges. Third, S+4 floors will overcome the shortage of housing and increase the availability of housing at affordable prices. Fourth, rich people with large families who can afford to demolish their old house and construct S+4 floors to accommodate their three to four married children are also very happy with this decision. Fifth, builders, investors and realtors are going to have heydays.

Cons

First, the new policy is against the tall talk by government regarding clean and green environment. It will convert cities, especially old ones, into jungle of concrete with minimum air and sunlight, and maximum pollution, congestion and traffic hazards. Second, this new policy has been announced without making any efforts for the augmentation and redesigning of cities and colonies to accommodate the increased floor area ratio (FAR). Third, in the absence of monitoring and checking, stilt floors will be converted for commercial uses. In Ambala, there are several examples where stilts have been converted into commercial showrooms for obtaining huge rental inocme. Fourth, in old cities, people are already constructing three/four storey buildings in narrow 5m-lanes. Fifth, in practice, no one is going to maintain a side set back of 1.8m on all floors from adjoining plots owing to poor execution of policy. Sixth, neither are the prices going to be affordable nor the common man benefitted.

In sum, this new policy is not fool-proof and there are apprehensions of its blatant violations. It should not be applicable in old cities with narrow lanes and roads. There should be regular monitoring during and after the construction to check whether conditions are fulfilled or not.

(The writer is a former college principal and author of 25 books on political and civic affairs)