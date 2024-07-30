 Stock of spurious pesticides seized in Punjab’s Mansa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock of spurious pesticides seized in Punjab’s Mansa

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The Punjab agriculture department on Monday seized a large stock of unauthorised pesticides at Jhanduke village in Mansa

Chandigarh : The Punjab agriculture department on Monday seized a large stock of unauthorised pesticides at Jhanduke village in Mansa.

The Punjab agriculture department on Monday seized a large stock of unauthorised pesticides at Jhanduke village in Mansa.
The Punjab agriculture department on Monday seized a large stock of unauthorised pesticides at Jhanduke village in Mansa.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said under the quality control drive, a team led by chief agriculture officer, Mansa, raided Dandiwal Beej Bhandar, Jhanduke, and seized 8.82 quintals and 29 litres of pesticides worth over 6 lakh.

The seized stock of unauthorised pesticides belongs to Woodland Crop Science, Marsh Fertichem Ltd (Marketing) and Modern Crop Science, Canesea Crop Chemical Pvt. Ltd. and Cropwell Agro Industries Pvt Ltd, the minister said.

A total of six samples of different pesticides have also been collected as per the Insecticides Act 1968 and Rules 1971 and the department has also initiated the process to lodge an FIR in this matter.

The agriculture department has recently cancelled the licences of two fertiliser companies for supplying substandard di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) to the cooperative societies in the state.

Khudian said that the agriculture department has launched a quality control drive across the state and set a target of testing 4,500 pesticides samples during 2024-25. As many as 1,009 samples have been collected and 18 found misbranded so far.

The department seized 1,200 litres of pesticides from Bathinda on July 18. The seized stock of pesticides was manufactured by Woodland Agritec India (HR), Kaithal to be delivered in the village of Bathinda without obtaining the required licence for the sale of pesticides in the state and an FIR has already been lodged against the responsible persons in this case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Stock of spurious pesticides seized in Punjab’s Mansa
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On