Stolen car recovered from Chandigarh parking lot
The stolen car, a Maruti Zen, bearing a Mohali registration number, was recovered from a parking lot in Sector 48, Chandigarh.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for stealing a car in Mohali on Monday. The accused, Bidamber Pathak alias Bobby, is a resident of Sector 66. The stolen car, a Maruti Zen, bearing a Mohali registration number, was recovered from a parking lot in Sector 48, Chandigarh. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 379 (theft), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. HTC
