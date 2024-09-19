Stone attack by revellers leaves Ludhiana cops injured

At least two cops were injured after a group of miscreants allegedly pelted a police team with stones from an elevated road, officials aware of the developments said. The Division Number 1 registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified assailants and took up an investigation (HT File)

They added that the incident on Wednesday came as the cops deterred the accused from drinking in the open. The accused managed to escape after pelting the police team with stones.

In the incident, a constable suffered severe head injuries and had to undergo surgery, officials said.

The Division Number 1 registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified assailants and took up an investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh said he and constable Vijay Kumar were on night duty outside the railway station.

They noticed a group of people consuming liquor in the open and creating ruckus outside a liquor vend opposite the railway station. They deterred them from drinking, following which the accused had an argument with the cops.

The ASI added that the police team used force and dispersed them. The accused left the place. Meanwhile, they called on their aides and gathered at the elevated road. The accused pelted them with stones from the elevated road.

ASI Singh said constable Kumar suffered a head injury and fainted on the spot. He also suffered injuries on his shoulders.

The accused fled while abusing them, he alleged.

He said he alerted the Division Number 1 police station, and more cops reached the elevated road, but the accused had escaped by then.

The onlookers rushed them to civil hospital and the doctors referred constable Kumar to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, because of his critical condition.

The ASI stated that the liquor vend, outside which the incident happened, used to operate till late in the night. People often consume liquor in the open outside the liquor vend, he said.

ASI Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 221 (intentionally obstructing a public servant from performing their duties), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while they are performing their duty) and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant who is performing their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified accused.

The police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot to identify the accused.